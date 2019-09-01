Ogun Govt to demolish buildings on water ways

The Ogun State Government says it will soon commence the demolition of buildings and other structures including houses and shops erected on water ways and drainage channels to allow for free flow of water to prevent flash flooding in any part of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Mr Nafiu Adebiyi said this while responding to questions from lawmakers during the ongoing 2019 budget performance appraisal to the Ministry and the State’s Urban and Physical Planning Board.

He stated that the demolition of such building became expedient following the issuance of red alert to flood prone States by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

He added that the Ministry had been taking fundamental and people-centered initiatives to counter flooding as rainy season was reaching its peak, this he noted was being done through adequate orientation of all residents in the State, while issuing early warnings to places and communities located in and near flood plains and vulnerable areas.

Condemning the erection of building without seeking the agency’s approval, the Permanent Secretary said the Board generated a total sum of N772.9m between January and June, 2019 from licences and fees payable to the board.

Also, the Ministry stated that it was engaging the United Nations Habitat on urban renewal proposals on blighted areas in Ake, on Abeokuta-Ibarapa axis, just as it proposed the construction of more motor parks across the State as part of its effort towards ensuring more physical development for the development of towns and cities.

The bilateral arrangement was targeted at providing orderly, efficient and pleasing environment for good living , working and recreation, while ensuring effective development control system in all parts of the State.

He disclosed that the Ministry in the year under review generated N46.61million, explaining that the Ministry had ensured the auditing of land use clearance for major applicants within development pressure areas and other areas within the State as delineated by the Operative State Regional Development Plan (2005-2020).