Ogun Govt to give loans ‘directly’ to women entrepreneurs

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that he will soon begin the implementation of the promises he made during his campaign, one of which is giving loans directly for women engaged in business enterprises in the state.

Abiodun who disclosed this at Ijebu- Ode, while on an inspection tour of ongoing work at Ashafa-Oke and Degun part of the town said the initiative would avail government the opportunity to directly offer loans to women without any form of discrimination.

“In the next one week, we will be implementing our programme for our women, the programme for our women is an empowerment scheme, which allows us to directly offer loans to women, loans that will be given to them directly, not through any intermediary, we are choosing our women across board, across the entire state, market women, people who are artisans , any woman who is engaged in any trade that requires for her to utilize a loan, we will give them a soft loan that will be repayable over a period of time,” he said.

He also noted that rehabilitation going on in Ashafa-Oke and Degun roads would help solve the issues of perennial flooding in the town, urging residents in the area to take ownership of the project and support the Ogun State Public Works Agency.

He as well urged graduates, especially those with Higher National Diploma and Bachelors Degree to take up the opportunity of becoming Agric- Preneurs, saying that government would give lands and even allowances for their up keep.

“The rehabilitation work we are doing here is not limited to Ijebu-Ode alone, work is also going on in Sagamu, Ado-Odo-Ota, it is my hope that as we continue and embark on these project, more of our youths will be gainfully engaged, I urge you to corporate with our Public Works Agency, join hands with them, be part of them, take ownership of this project, it is about you, not about me.

“These roads here are roads that have accounted for a lot of flooding in thus area, because of a poor drainage facility, so, that is why we have focused on starting from here, if we are able to ensure that these roads are properly constructed with the right drainage, then we would have solved about 60% of the issue of perennial flooding in Ijebu Ode,” he said.

“Take advantage of our agric sector program, anchor borrowers program which will allow us harness those who want to be Agric-Preneurs on that portal, I am using these medium to implore all our graduates, particularly, those with Higher National Diploma and Bachelors Degree to come and be Agric-Preneurs, we will give them lands, we will help them clear it in partnership with the federal government and the central bank, we will provide them with what they will plant, we will provide them with extension services, we will even give them allowances to maintain themselves,” he said.