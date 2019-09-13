Okonjo -Iweala loses father dies at 91

Prof Chukwuka Okonjo, the Obi of Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South L.G.A, Delta State and father of former finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is dead.

The late monarch, who was a professor of mathematics, ascended the throne of his ancestors in 2007 died at the age of 91 in the United States of America.

Following the completion of traditional rites, a new monarch has been crowned.

The new monarch, Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, is a financial management expert and CEO of Chevy Chase Consulting.

The processes include the new Obi’s endorsement and presentation by the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku and the traditional chalking and crowning ceremonies conducted by the Ikelike and Agidiehi Kingmakers in Ogwashi Uku.

The new Obi, who also worked for Halliburton Nigeria, attended Federal Government College, Enugu.

He obtained his A’ levels as an external student of the University of London before proceeding to United States of America where he bagged two degrees in Economics and History from University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

He is pursuing a doctorate in Business Administration from University of Paris, in France.

A transformational minded leader with a deep and abiding love for his people, His Royal Majesty, ObiIfechukwude

Chukuka Okonjo’s focus is to be a forward-looking and inclusive traditional ruler who will elevate his people by serving as a champion of translating progressive and practical ideas into action.