Orelope-Adefulire resumes at SDGs, urges support for sustainable devt.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Oorelope-Adefulire, has assumed duty after her re-appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Mrs Janet McDickson, Assistant Director, Information to SSAP-SDGs, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to her, Oorelope-Adefulire, while appreciating members of staff for their support during her first tenure, said that the office couldn’t have recorded successes without their support.

She pointed out that more support was needed to enable the office achieve the sustainable development goals and make Nigeria great.

The SSAP-SDGs urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of loving one another, pointing out that love for one another was fading.

“We must make the country work for us, our children and grandchildren by bringing out the African value of love for one another and for the society,” she said.

The state also said in the statement that the outgoing Secretary of Programme (SOP), Dr Hassan Suleiman, while welcoming her back to office, appreciated her leadership quality.

Suleiman said that under Oorelope-Adefulire’s leadership, so many programmes and projects of SDGs were carried out.

He pledged the support of members of staff to enable her achieve the 2030 aspirations.