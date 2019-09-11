Ortom appoints 25 special advisers

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:00 pm


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has approved the appointment of 25 Special Advisers, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The statement said that the appointees would be sworn-in on Thursday.

It listed the aides to include Adanu Sule, Jacob Ogwuche, James Uloko, Emmanuel Onah, Augustine Awodi, Janet Ede and Eric Adokw.

Others included Ageh Ode, Tarkaa Vandefan, Emmanuel Manger, Abraham Abam, Ortese Edward, Nyityo Tivkaa, Godwin Donko, and Matthew Mnyan.

Also to be sworn in is Tyochir Stephen, Bem Dzoho, Isaac Mtu, Tsenongo Abancha, Msenda Iho, Saawuan Tarnongu, Shima Ayati, Ndiisaa Terheme and Ngunan Agera.

Ijohor added that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Aper as Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, with Egli Ahubi, Mike Kusah and James Ahua to serve as members on the board.

