Oshoala grabs brace as Barcelona women rout champions Atletico 6-1

Oshoala grabs brace as Barcelona women rout champions Atletico 6-1

Saturday, September 21, 2019 10:20 pm


Asisat Oshoala

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala grabbed a brace as Barcelona continued their rampant start to the Women’s Primera Division season by thrashing champions Atletico Madrid 6-1 on Saturday.

The Catalans had begun the campaign with a 9-1 thrashing of CD Tacon, the club absorbed by Real Madrid.

But they got off to a bad start in their second home game of the season when Amanda Sampedro put Atletico in front in the second minute.

Barca hit back quickly with a penalty from former Atletico player Jenni Hermoso and moved into a 4-1 lead at halftime with goals from Mariona Caldentey and Oshoala plus an own goal from Laia Aleixandri.

Oshoala struck again soon after the interval then Atletico were further embarrassed by a second own goal, by Silvia Meseguer, which completed the rout.

Barcelona are top with seven points from three games, while Atletico have six points. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Tribunal sacks Kaduna lawmaker
    13 mins ago

    Tribunal nullifies PDP lawmaker’s election in Oyo, declares APC winner
    24 mins ago

    Maddison fires Leicester City to win over Spurs amid VAR drama
    33 mins ago

    NNPC to begins full rehabilitation of refineries in January 2020 – Kyari
    41 mins ago

    Ramsey, Ronaldo earn Juventus nervy win over Verona
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal affirms Gov. Emeka Ihedioha’s election
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun signs Legislative Fund Management Bill, 3 others into law
    4 hours ago

    Man, 75, in Police net over alleged rape of 5-year-old- girl