Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting

Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting

Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:54 am


Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice president, by the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, is the chairman of NEC.

This meeting is the second since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for the second term.

The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

The council comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties hinge on the economy.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Sierra Leone: Secret Of Sea Coach Success At 10
    18 mins ago

    Bio’s Economic Agenda (2)
    21 mins ago

    Oil prices edge up after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
    28 mins ago

    Strike on Iran would mean ‘all-out war’, says Iranian minister
    42 mins ago

    UNICEF, EU reducing maternal, child mortality in Kebbi – Village Head
    53 mins ago

    Pakistan denies airspace to Indian PM Modi amid Kashmir tensions
    60 mins ago

    9 Reasons For Africa’s Poverty
    1 hour ago

    I’ll always stand by the truth, sacked aide fires back at Gov. Dickson