Oyetola hails tribunal judgement on Buhari

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:37 pm


File: Buhari acknowledging cheers

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that the judgment had put to rest the tussle over who truly won the February 23 presidential election.

The governor said that all lovers of democracy must salute the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through sound and lucid judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of the State of Osun, I congratulate our president, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“With this judgement, Mr. President will remain focused on the delivery of good governance to Nigerians.

“It is my hope that the verdict will put an end to the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this victory,” Oyetola said.

