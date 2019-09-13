Oyo ALGON to Makinde: Governance beyond rhetorics, media hype

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, has congratulated Gov. Seyi Makinde on the occasion of his 100 days in office.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the state ALGON Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde had recently marked his 100 days in office, with inauguration of some projects.

“We wish him well as he continues to steer the ship of leadership, and we sincerely pray that he will not wreck the ship by the acts of omission or commission.

“We equally pray that, like water, Mr Governor’s tenure will be odourless and not lacking necessary policies and well-thought out programmes to deliver good governance to our people,” the association said.

It added that Makinde’s 100 days in office must have revealed to him that governance was beyond rhetorics, imagination, creating aliases, media hype and deceptive branding.

ALGON said that such would not provide the people with qualitative education, functional health services, good road network, security, employment, peace and harmony, among others.

“Our advice for His Excellency is to be more forthcoming in the coming months with real, detailed and deliverable plans for the state.

“We urge him to always be factual on happenings, instead of being spontaneous in acts, deeds and echoing hearsay on air.

“Like his predecessor, he should let facts, physical and structural developments across the state speak more for themselves and prove whether his “new water” is indeed fresh or recycled from the illicit past of his sponsors,” it said.

The association commended Makinde’s continual payment of monthly salaries of civil servants, an example, they said, he inherited from the immediate past administration.

“We counsel that no uncountable media propaganda and hypes can transform the state except by actual development which all can see. 100 days of any administration is its season of maximum goodwill from the people.

“The listed 100 days achievements are largely promises and futuristic claims, but which people winked at in the hope that the promises will become realities,” ALGON said.