Oyo Govt. Assures Athletes of Huge Reward

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Engineer Seun Fakorede has assured athletes who represented Oyo state in the just concluded National Youth Games held in Ilorin a huge reward, stressing that the welfare of the sport men and women would not be taken for granted.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin during the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of the National Youth Games held in Marakana Stadium, Fakorede said that if the state’s sport men and women are taken care of, they would always perform well in their outings.

Noting that it seems that the state presented the youngest athletes in this event, he said that he was impressed with the performances of the state contingents and Oyo State at the National Youth Game.

He said, “I’m quite confident to say this that his Excellency has approved the payment of the last youth games even though we were not in government in the last edition. We’re ready to do the needful for our athletes. Just like I said the last time that we have a lot of plans in place for Sports development, we’re revitalizing every sector of sports, so, it’s not just football. All the teams are ready, sports council, the ministry and everyone is on the same page working to give our best. We would surely take sports in the state to the next level. The performance of our athletes is quite commendable. Our athletes perhaps are the set of the youngest athletes in this event. We’re proud of them and His Excellency sends greetings to them even though he wanted to come but he’s on another assignment. We’re ready to host them and hopefully have His Excellency in attendance and compensate them for making the state proud”.

Oyo state came 8th overall out of 37 states that participated in this year edition as they amazed 7 gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals.