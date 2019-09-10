Oyo Govt Begins Tax Collection with Mobile Apps, ATM Cards

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo state government on Tuesday September 10, 2019 has declared that it has concluded plans to begin the collection of informal sector tax with the use of mobile apps adding that the annual collection of tax, particularly from traders, markets operators and artisans takes immediate effect.

The Chairman of Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, Aremo John Adeleke, revealed this during a sensitisation tour and meeting of market leaders from 14 major markets at the Ogunpa market, Ibadan North West Local Government, Ibadan. In attendance at the meeting were the market leaders from Eleyele, Ifeleyele, Dugbe, Agbaje markets among others.

In his speech, Adeleke emphasized the importance of the meeting which was geared towards encouraging traders, artisans, shop owners, market operators and others to be alive to their civic responsibilities as a means of supporting the government.

The Chairman assured the traders and others in the meeting that the government would not increase the tax in the state as it understands the economic situation in the country.

He said that the government would do anything possible to ensure business prosperity and economic development in the state, noting that very soon, the effects will translate to improved sales which will be felt by the traders.

Also speaking, the state tax manager in charge of informal sector, Mrs Yetunde Awotona stated that the state government has not collected tax from the traders since the beginning, pointing out that all arrangements have been made to ensure that members of the informal sector pay their tax.

She assured the traders that the technological innovations was introduced to improve the collection process and to ensure that all taxes paid gets to the government coffers.

Responding, the traders appealed to the state government to give them a tax waiver for the remaining months of the current year.

They, however, assured the government of their cooperation and support in the payment of taxes and environmental management.