Oyo Govt. Reintroduce Boarding School, Claims Enrolment Increases by 43 Percent

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State government has stated that the state has returned 43 percent of its out-of-school children population back to class, stressing that it expects the figure to go up before the end of this year.

The state government has equally made known its determination to reintroduce boarding system for public schools.

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Kehinde Sangodoyin stated this at the weekend at the launching and dedication of projects embarked upon by Old Students of Ibadan City Academy, Ibadan.

Sangodoyin said that the state would leave no stone unturned in its move to provide qualitative education without financial burden on parents and guardians and has perfected all preparations towards reintroducing boarding system to public schools while 64,000 units of furniture would soon be distributed to all public schools in the state.

He added that teachers on level sixteen to seventeen would assume the title of ‘tutor generals’ while government would start paying running cost for the upkeep of public schools from Monday September 30 2019.

“Parts of the state education policy is to improve access and participation of our students in academic activities at all levels, be it primary or secondary and the governor has removed levies hitherto paid by our students and has just approved the payment of running cost to our primary and secondary schools. Also we are equally working on providing furniture to schools. 64,000 units will soon be distributed to all schools across the State. On the out-of-school children, I can assure you that we have 43 percent out of school students back in the classrooms now and we are working to ensure that 100 percent out of school students are back to school. We have a plan towards sensitizing the parents and facilitate procedures of mopping the rest of the number back to school from the street and to achieve this, we are going to work with SUBEB and UBEC to actualize this goal”, he explained.

According to him, “We are engaging all stakeholders, volunteers, traditional council, leaders of thought and the media to counsel the children wherever they may be found so that they will see the beauty of being back to school for the good of their own future. Plans are underway to provide them with uniforms. We have free textbooks and notebooks and we are supplying them with feeding to retain their interest after getting them back totally. We all know that poverty contributed to the cause of their being outside of the school and these items are the major needs that will make them come to school and stay. Engr. Seyi Makinde has proved himself and his administration that he does not bluff. He talks and back his talk with actions and this has been exhibited in his stride in education, security, health and workers welfare among other things”.

The Commissioner enjoined school administrators to cooperate with government in the area of policy actualization, warning them not to collect money from students for the free textbooks and notebooks provided by government.

The President-General of Ibadan City Academy Old Students’ Association, ICAOSA, Chief Richard Titiloye commended the state government for the attention given to quality education, adding that corporate bodies and school alumni should do more to support government.

Titiloye listed the achievements of the school alumni to include renovation of Physics, Chemistry, Biology laboratories, the school library and staff rooms.

He said the body earlier renovated fifteen classrooms in the school, dug a borehole, employed six teachers, five security staffers and organized training for teachers in the school and gave scholarship to brilliant but indigent students.

“Today we are marching on with our vision to bring back the lost glory of Ibadan City Academy. I know it is not an easy task, inevitably, we will require the full cooperation of the state government to achieve our goals. Our efforts so far as old students are visible and quantifiable. Despite the challenging economic times, we believe our continued investment in the development of students and teachers of the school will move our school to greater academic height in no distant future”, he pointed out.

Ibadan City Academy was established by late Ibadan philanthropist, Chief Timothy Lajide Oyesina on February 6, 1946 and named Ibadan Commercial Academy and was renamed Ibadan City Academy in 1960.