Oyo Govt. to Build New Model Schools in Three Senatorial Districts

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has revealed that it would construct five new model schools across the three senatorial districts, saying this is in line with the 2018 intervention project in conjunction with the Federal Government-Universal Basic Education Board.

This was stated today by the Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OyoSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran during a pre-qualification exercise for the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention projects held in Ibadan.

He added that the projects would be awarded to qualified contractors among the 76 applicants who applied for the pre-qualification exercise.

The Chairman, further said the beneficiary schools would be Methodist Primary School, Bodija, in Ibadan North Local Government Area; St. Paul’s Primary school, Yanbule, in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, Methodist Primary School, Arowomole, Ogbomosho South; Community Primary School, Airport, Ona-Ara LGA and Muslim Grammar (Jnr) School, Odinjo, Oluyole Local Government Area.

Adeniran affirmed that the present administration would ensure equity, fairness and objectivity in the award of these contracts.

He said, “The anomalies observed in the award of contracts by the last administration through awards of 64 and 72 projects to a single contractor is a thing of the past, as our administration is guided by fairness, equity, transparency and accountability”.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his bid to enhance education delivery and access to basic education in the state, noting that this is made manifest through the governor’s immediate intervention in the education sector through budgetary increment of the sector.

He also reiterated the government’s determination to terminate payment of legal and illegal fees in public schools, adding that the newly introduced extra-mural classes for JSS3 and SS3 students would improve the academic performances of the students tremendously.

The event was witnessed by the State coordinator, UBEC, Dr. Lydia Gbagi, representatives of Oyo State’s Due Process office, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Civil societies and contractors.