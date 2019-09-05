Oyo Govt Urges Business Complex Tenants to Pay Rents

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Traders using government business complexes like Adamasingba Business Complex, Oke Bola Business Complex and the Scout Camp Business Complex, all in Ibadan have been urged to pay up their rents so that government could do more to benefit the users.

The State Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Hon. Adebisi Adeniyi made this disclosure on Thursday September 5, 2019, when he visited these business complexes in his move to familiarize himself with the stakeholders and know their needs to improve the business environment.

Adebisi reiterated the readiness of the present administration to make the business environment conducive for the users and general public as well as providing the best atmosphere for promotion of commerce and wellbeing of the people in the State.

He said, “We are here to see to the areas where government intervention is still needed. We have done so much within little period and we can still do many more, but with your cooperation. You have to pay your rents and other fees due to government for us to achieve our aim of providing you the best business environment with standard that will make you proud. It is in your interest to take care of the environment as you would be seen by your customer, the way you present yourself. Help the government to help you and the entire state grow our commerce and trade”.

The market leaders in the business complexes appreciated the government for what they called its uncommon stride to take the people out of poverty by providing good atmosphere for business to grow.