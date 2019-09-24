Oyo Govt. Warns Against Vandalizing Model Schools

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has declared war on those who are destroying some of the newly constructed model schools in the state, saying the present administration would treat them as saboteurs who maliciously damage government properties.

This was stated in Ibadan, on Tuesday September 24, 2019 by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran.

Speaking on the destruction of properties at a new model school completed by the state government, Adeniran promised that when caught, perpetrators of such acts would be punished with extreme severity regardless of their political affinity.

While he affirmed that the government, through the Board would not take with levity vandalization of any of its properties built for the good use of pupils, he also called on communities leaders to commit themselves into securing such properties built within their communities.

He promised that government would carry out all necessary inquiries into what led to the destruction of items in the said school, saying the state government is not a toothless dog that would not bite offenders.

Nureni added that the administration would put an end to vandals’ pandemic in the state, adding that government would put in place stiff security measures to guard schools and ensure rigid penalties for offending teachers and staff members who aid such act.

“It is unfortunate that these deliberate destructive acts on one of our model schools reportedly were aided by some teachers and staff members of the school, but let me assure you that this administration would tackle the menace of thuggery among our teachers in the interest of our children. This government frowns at such shameful act and we promise to fish out those who master-minded this. As a government, we will not allow anybody mortgage the future of our children, for their selfish interests”, he added.

He stressed further that the Governor-Seyi-Makinde led administration would not spare any penny in ensuring that pupils in the state enjoy free and quality education at no cost to their parents.

Adeniran avowed that the government would not back down on its core proposal to reform the public education system in the state.