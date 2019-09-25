Oyo State Pays 2012-2013 Gratuity Backlog

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In its bid to bring succor to both working and retired citizens of Oyo State, the present administration in the state has distributed checks for the payment of gratuity in order to make life better for old and young people living in the pace-setter state.

According to the Honorable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the governor has released over N185 million for the payment of 2012 outstanding, and part of 2013 gratuity allowance for the retirees of respective years in the state civil service.

Olaleye stated that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration has doubled the amount earmarked monthly for the payment of gratuity in order to clear the back log arrears and make it as the landmark of payment of gratuity to workers as they retire.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised beneficiaries to invest their money in viable businesses and endeavour to manage it personally to guide against been defrauded.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olowoniyi Isaac appreciated the magnanimous gesture of the state government, praying for God’s enablement to the governor to continue in fulfilling his promise in regards to the welfare of workers and his electioneering promises to the citizens of the state.