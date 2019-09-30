Oyo to Celebrate Independence Day with March Past, Cultural display

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Over One Hundred public and private primary and secondary schools in Oyo state would participate in the match past at the Adamasingba Sport Complex Tuesday October 1, 2019 to commemorate the 59th Independence Day celebration.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun dropped this hint today in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde is expected to take March past salute at the Stadium.

The Commissioner stated further that voluntary organisations, unions, associations, military and para military agencies would participate in the match past, adding that the theme for this year’s celebration is tagged “Moving Nigeria from Poverty to Posterity”.

Olatubosun remarked that the celebration is an ideal platform for national integration, hence, the celebration is taking place in all the 36 States of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

He stressed that public and civil servants, teachers, parents, guardians and all the members of the public are expected to attend the event to show love for Nigeria.

The Commissioner enjoined all the invited dignitaries, public and private schools, voluntary organisations, unions and association to attend punctually stressing that the government will provide adequate security for life and property throughout the period of the celebration.

The Commissioner said further that other highlights of the program on Tuesday October 1st include cycling display, cultural display by the Oyo State Cultural troupe and the NYSC Cultural Group among others.