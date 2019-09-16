Oyo to Shut Down Illegal Schools

Oyo to Shut Down Illegal Schools

Monday, September 16, 2019 7:05 pm


Dr. Nureni Adeniran

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In a bid to rid the state of illegal schools, the Oyo State Government has vowed to clamp down on illegal private primary schools operating within the state.

Stating this today during an inspection of schools in Ibadan, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran disclosed that a taskforce to be spearheaded by Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with SUBEB would be set up in earnest to address the menace.

He said the Task-force would close down all mushroom private schools endangering quality in the education sector in the state.

Adeniran, however, charged parents and guardians to enroll their children and wards in public schools, noting that the free education policy by Governor Seyi Makinde was already yielding positive results in schools in the 2019 academic session.

His word, “Looking at the influx of new intakes in public schools today, being the first day of resumption, it is apparent that governor’s free-education policy is yielding good fruits in the state. It is highly important that those private primary and secondary schools be put under searchlight to know those operating without government approval and monitoring. We will henceforth close such schools found within the state”.

The Chairman expressed government’s readiness to place public schools as favourable competitors with Private schools, saying government was working assiduously on provision of basic amenities needed by both teachers and students across the State.

He stressed that the Makinde-led administration demands maximum cooperation from all stakeholders in the sector, while the government would commit every necessary resource in achieving quality education in the State.

He further pledged government’s commitment to returning schools’ grants and renovation of bad school infrastructures in schools.

Among the schools visited by the SUBEB boss and his team visited were: People’s Primary School, Adeoyo, St. Williams School, Oke-Ado, AUD School, Foko, Islamic Primary School, Bode; St. David Primary School, Kudeti, I.M.G Primary Schools, Orita-Aperin and Ode-Aje, Ikolaba Community Primary School, Methodist Primary School, Bodija, and Methodist Primary School, Mokola.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet
    22 mins ago

    SPDC deploys cameras to track spills, crude theft
    27 mins ago

    Nasarawa accident: Death toll rises to 18
    28 mins ago

    Minimum Wage: Meeting of JNPSNC and Representatives of FG deadlocked
    32 mins ago

    Teacher sponsors orphan, who emerged best pupil to college
    39 mins ago

    Dethroned Emir emerges PDP Deputy chairman in Zamfara
    45 mins ago

    Buhari condemns attack on Saudi refineries
    47 mins ago

    Kogi PDP Crisis: Abubakar Ibrahim goes to court to retrieve ‘stolen’ ticket