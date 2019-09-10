OYRTMA defends its Intervention in Lagos-Ibadan Express Road Traffic Matters

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State government has said that it has the legal right to direct and regulate free traffic flow in the state, especially as it affects the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which is under construction.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, made this disclosure today in Ibadan while reacting to an online publication which quoted the Federal Road Safety Commission, Oyo State Command as claiming that the state traffic management agency does not have legal right to direct traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Fagbemi told newsmen that the motive for sending the men of OYRTMA to the expressway was to collaborate with other government agencies to bring succor to the people, as the partial closure was expected to cause traffic congestion, especially at critical areas where diversion of traffic were to take place.

OYRTMA hinted further that the State Road Transport Management Authority Laws (2009) empowers the agency to control traffic and enforce state and national laws that govern safe use of the roads, especially within the State boundaries.

“It will be recalled that the construction company handling the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway announced that there would be partial road closure from September 2nd and the State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, in his usual gesture, instructed that officers of OYRTMA be posted to those places to ensure free vehicular movement and also to provide assistance to motorists in case of any mishap. We are all working for the same purpose, which is to make travelling along this axis easy for our people. Nobody is taking the glory for doing that”.

Fagbemi reiterated he would soon embark on familiarization tour of all federal and state traffic agencies to pave way for further collaboration among the sister agencies.