Pharmaceutical students organise medical outreach in Nsukka

Speaking during the exercise in Nsukka on Monday, Mr David Odo, the team leader said the outreach was one of the activities lined up to mark the 2019 PANS week.

Odo said the association would conduct free medical test for Malaria, blood sugar level, Blood Pressure (BP), body mass index and counselling for residents of the university community.

He advised people to regularly check their blood sugar, BP and body mass index at least once in a month to prevent hypertension, diabetes mellitus and obesity.

“This exercise is our little way to help people to stay healthy by offering them these medical services,” he said.

Odo said that the association would also conduct the same medical outreach at Ovoko in Igboeze-South Local Government of Enugu state on Thursday.

He said that they were targeting no fewer than 1,000 people to attend.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the exercise, two of the beneficiaries, including Mrs Joy Ozioko and Mr Joseph Ogbonna, thanked the group for availing them free medical test.

“I am happy, I now know my blood sugar level, malaria status, BP and my body mass index,” Ozioko said.

Also, Ogbonna said, “I have learnt today that it is good to check my blood sugar, BP and body mass index at least once in a month to avoid being obese and prevent hypertension and diabetes.