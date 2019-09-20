PHOTOS: Buhari meets Acting HOS, Folasade Esan

PHOTOS: Buhari meets Acting HOS, Folasade Esan

Friday, September 20, 2019 3:07 pm


President Buhari and Mrs Yemi Esan

President Muhammadu Buhari received the Acting Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi Esan at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

SGF Boss Mustapha, Mrs Esan and President Buhari

 

