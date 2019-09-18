PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila becomes teacher in Katsina

PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila becomes teacher in Katsina

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 7:25 am


Photo News: The Speaker Federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila while teaching students at Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Sauri,  Katsina during his visit to the state few days ago.

 

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Delta to spend over N1bn to repair federal roads
    16 mins ago

    Family of lady killed in drowned car in Rivers alleges foul play
    7 hours ago

    Serial killings in hotels in Rivers: 8 victims recorded
    7 hours ago

    Exit polls show Israel’s Netanyahu and rival Gantz neck and neck
    7 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Anti Graft Agencies Grossly Understaffed – Edo ICPC Commissioner
    7 hours ago

    FG cautions against mishandling of chemical weapons
    8 hours ago

    Kogi set to inaugurate Rice Mill
    9 hours ago

    Cagliari escape sanctions over Lukaku abuse