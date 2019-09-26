P&ID’s $9.6bn Judgment debt: UK Court grants Nigeria stay of execution

The Federal Government of Nigeria says the UK Commercial Court on Thursday approved its application for a “stay of execution” of the $9.6 billion judgment debt issued against it in favour of an Irish company, Process and Industrial Development.

This was contained in statement issued by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on the outcome of Thursday’s hearing of Nigeria’s appeal at the London court.

According to the statement, the stay of execution will prevent P&ID, from enforcing the UK Arbitration Tribunal’s earlier judgment while the case is heard on appeal before the Court of Appeal.

The Minister also added that the Nigerian legal team, led by Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, also obtained leave to appeal, enabling the Federal Government to appeal the Court’s recognition of the UK Arbitration Tribunal in the UK Court of Appeal.

“We look forward to challenging the UK Commercial Court’s recognition of the Tribunal’s decision in the UK Court of Appeal, uncovering P&ID’s outrageous approach for what it is: a sham based on fraudulent and criminal activity developed to profit from a developing country,” the Minister said in the statement.