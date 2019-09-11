Plateau Central: Tribunal upholds Sen. Hezekiah Dimka’s election

Plateau Central: Tribunal upholds Sen. Hezekiah Dimka’s election

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 8:58 am


Sen. Hezekiah Dimka

The Plateau National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by the PDP, challenging the election of Sen. Hezekiah Dimka of the APC as Senator representing Plateau Central in the Feb. 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice J.I. Nwoye, chairman of the tribunal, dimissed the petition filed by a former Immigration Boss, Mr David Paradang of the PDP.

Paradang had prayed the tribunal to declare him winner of the election following an alleged election malpractices that characterised the election.

But Justice Nwoye, held that the petitioners could not prove any of the allegations.

He held that the petition was incompetent.

The tribunal, therefore, expunged all evidence presented by the PDP from its record.

“This honourable tribunal has to expunge all the petitioners evidence because  they failed to proove all

“Consequently, this petition is therefore struct out and dismissed for lacking in merit, ” Nwoye held.

