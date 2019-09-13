Plateau stakeholders decry reckless driving by security personnel

Friday, September 13, 2019 7:57 am


FRSC officials on duty

Stakeholders in Plateau on Thursday decried the recklessness of some security personnel while driving on highways in the state.

The stakeholders spoke at an interactive session organised by the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session, tagged “Road Safety is a State of Mind, Road Traffic Crash is an Absence of Mind: Stay Alert, Stay Alive,” was aimed at ensuring safer roads in the ’ember months.

Mr Lukas Dachung, Chairman, Joint Association of Motorcycles and Tricycles Union (JAMTU), accused security personnel of driving on highways “with reckless abandon”.

“The way some security personnel drive on highways is unfortunate; they forget that there are other road users. They drive very recklessly and that is a serious problem.

“A lot of them don’t obey traffic regulations, particularly when plying the roads in official vehicles.

“Their attitude and reckless behaviour on highways has caused a lot of accidents leading to loss of lives and property,” he fumed.

Also speaking, Mallam Isiaka Bala, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), appealed to relevant authorities to caution the security personnel.

Bala accused the security personnel of intimidating other road users and described their constant disobedience to traffic regulations as “a serious menace”.

Mr Ibrahim Saddiq, the acting Sector Commander of FRSC in Plateau, in his remarks, urged commuters to report to the FRSC, security personnel caught driving recklessly.

“There is no doubt that among our personnel, there are those who misbehave, but all military and para-military agencies have modalities and mechanism of handling such erring officers.

“We don’t tolerate indiscipline. Please, report such personnel to us and we shall deal with such persons according to our regulations,” he said. (NAN)

