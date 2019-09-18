Plateau traditional rulers condemn killing of village head

Chief Nelson Bakfur, the Paramount ruler of Mwaghavul People in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, has condemned the recent killing of the village head of Kadunu, Alhaji Mohammed Bayero, by gunmen in the area.

Bakfur, who made the condemnation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Mangu, called for more security to traditional rulers and their subjects.

NAN reports that Bayero was killed at his residence by gunmen on Sept. 15.

“We, the entire citizens of Mangu condemn this new trend of killings in our domain in its totality.

“We are in great shock as this is a peaceful local government. We are seeing a new thing that has frightened us as a people, ” he said.

The traditional ruler called on Federal and State Governments to beef up security for all traditional rulers and citizens of the state.

Similarly, Chief Charles Mato-Dakat, the Sum Pyem of Pyem Chiefdom, condemned the killing, describing it as “alien” to the area and “very shocking”.

Mato-Dakat urged security personnel to act swiftly in arresting the culprits and forestalling a re-occurrence of the dastardly act.

“We didn’t know the victim as a trouble maker but as a very dedicated, committed and peace loving leader, who loved his people dearly.

“In fact, his (Bayero’s) last contribution to our security council meeting of Sept. 4 was a call to Government to beef up security in the Pyem Chiefdom.

“Just 11 days after that beautiful contribution, such misfortune befell him.This is unacceptable to us as a people and we call on the authorities to trail and track down the killers and let them face the wrath of the law, ” the traditional ruler pleaded.

He said that the people of Kadunu and the entire Pyem Chiefdom would greatly miss Bayero’s wealth of wisdom and contribution to the growth and development of Gindiri and Mangu Local Government Area.

He expressed appreciation to the Commander of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) a.k.a. Special Task Force (STF), the state and local governments for their condolences and assistance to the family of the deceased and the Pyem Chiefdom.

Mato-Dakat said, “this ugly situation that befell us has instilled fear in us as all the traditional rulers of this area are jittery and are in need of adequate security.”

He thanked the Chairman of Mangu Local Government for footing the bills for the burial of the deceased and medical treatment of the man that was short in the leg by the fleeing assassins.