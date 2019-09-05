Police arraign driver for faking his own kidnap, cheating friend

Police arraign driver for faking his own kidnap, cheating friend

Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:25 pm


Police:

The police on Thursday arraigned a 44-year-old driver, Olumamuywa Adeoya, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly faking his own kidnap and deceiving his friend into paying N350,000 as ransom.

Adeoya, who resides in Karamajiji Area, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Adebesin Daniel of Plot 20b Kucgiko Estate Bwari, Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on Aug. 27

Ukagha alleged that on Aug. 23 at about 5. 30 p.m. the defendant called the complainant, pleading for his assistance.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant told the complainant that he was abducted along side one of his sons on the Kaduna-Abuja Express road.

She said the defendant pleaded with the complainant to help him pay the ransom of N350,000 with a promise to pay back upon his release.

Ukagha added that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime, while efforts made to recover the money, failed.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted Adeoya to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until May 6 for hearing.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Poll: Germans want Merkel to stay in office until end of 2021
    36 mins ago

    10 Years After: Gani Lives in Our Hearts
    1 hour ago

    Mane, Salah named as EPL players dominate FIFPro World XI nominations
    2 hours ago

    Raid on Umahi’s Abuja residence: Ebonyi Govt. petitions Buhari, I-G
    2 hours ago

    Xenophobia: Videos of Nigerians set ablaze, jumping storey-building, fake – FG
    2 hours ago

    Food Safety: Food scientist alert Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Love Can Put An End To Xenophobia in Africa- Samuel
    2 hours ago

    Why we closed South African offices in Nigeria – High Commissioner