Police arrest 40 armed robbers, 29 cultists and 19 murder suspects, says Lagos CP

Lagos Police Command arrested 40 armed robbers, 29 cultists and 19 murder suspects in one month, says CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police ( CP) Zubairu Muazu on Monday said that the State Police Command arrested 40 armed robbery suspects, 29 suspected cultists, and 19 suspects for murder in the last one month.

Muazu disclosed this to newsmen during a news conference at Ikeja in Lagos.

He said that said the state had witnessed a reduction in violent crimes over the last few months as a result of the robust crime prevention strategies put in place by the command.

“I appreciate Lagosians for their supports to the command in terms of providing us with credible information on criminal activities.

“I also thank the media houses for their supports and contributions. Together, we will continue to make Lagos State safe for everyone,” he said.

The CP said that seven dismissed soldiers who used to operate in military uniforms around Ijegun and its environs in Ipaja area of the state had been arrested for armed robbery.

“In February, a commuter who was travelling from Ibadan to Ijegun in Baruwa Estate in Ipaja area of the state was accosted and dispossessed of his black Lexus car RX330 at a gun point by the dismissed soldiers.

“Members of the SARS operatives apprehended the members of the gang that were alleged to be found of operating around Ijegun in Baruwa Estate, Ipaja, Iyana-Paja, Ishashi and Ikotun areas of Lagos,” he said.

Muazu identified them as: Ndidi Oluchukwu, 30, Owolabi Adeyemo, 42, David Olufemi, 47, Samuel Iseyin, 41, Emeka Ibeh, 29, Samuel Anochime, 36, and Stephen Ebedot, 27.

He said that items recovered from them include: 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, two cutlasses, ATM cards, military ID cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring.

“The suspects have confessed to be responsible for a series of robberies within Ijegun and its environs and will be charged to court,” he said.

The CP also said that 11 notorious traffic robbery suspects who specialise in snatching phones, money and other valuables during traffic gridlocks from unsuspecting members of the public had also been arrested.

Muazu said that they confessed to be members of ‘Eiye’ Confraternity and also confessed to be responsible for a series of robberies at traffic points and other areas of the state.

“Investigations revealed that one Ahmed Oyebode, a suspected cultist and a motorcycle operator used to give his bike out for robbery operations and used to receive stolen phones and cash derived from such operations as his reward.

“One Seyi Ogundele and Ogunmola Akintayo are also well known leaders of the `Eiye’ cult in Ejigbo.

” The suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

The CP also said that two locally-made double barrel guns with six live cartridges, two pump action guns, two double barrel guns and three single barrel guns with 14 cartridges had been recovered from nine armed robbery suspects.

He said that the suspects used to operate around Bariga areas of Lagos state , robbing passers-by of their valuables.

“The suspects include: Jamiu Sanni, 27, a.k.a. ‘Satban’, Idowu Omorodiom, 29, a.k.a. ‘Sugar’, Aliu Mukaila, 15, Monsuru Kilani, 39, a.k.a ‘Siro’ and Azeez Quyum, 21, a.k.a ‘Falapa’,” he said.

Muazu said that the suspects had confessed to be members of the `Eiye’ confraternity that used to terrorise Bariga and Oworonshoki areas of Lagos state.

He added they would be charged to court.

The CP also said that the ring leader of `Awawa’ Boys, Toby Akinbayo, a.k.a. ‘Scorpion’ had been arrested by the operatives of ‘Operation Crush’ attached to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba.

“Akinbayo is the most dreaded in the hierarchy of cult leaders and his gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes and social disorders in the state.

“Particularly, they operate around Agege, Dopemu, Elere, Ijaye-Ojokoro, Alakuko, Pen Cinema, Abattoir and Oko-Oba areas of Lagos State.

“Two other members of the gang have also been arrested. The suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Muazu also said that three suspects, two men and a lady who specialise in blackmail had been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that one Aspita Mercy, Jonathan Ukonues and Emmanuella Ozeegi were arrested in connection to blackmailing their victims and dispossessing them of their valuables.

“Their modus operandi include using the lady to lure married men to hotels where video clips of their mischievous acts will be taken and used to threaten their victims.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court,” Muazu said.

Earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement had said that eight cultists alleged to have set ablaze Chukuma Hotel by Babashola Street, Itire, had been arrested.

Elkana said that investigation conducted by the police had revealed that the fire was caused by some members of `Eiye’ and `Aiye’ Confraternities, that clashed at a drinking joint in the hotel.

“Trouble started when a hot argument ensued between members of the two rival gangs in the joint over a lady.

“The son of the owner of the hotel, who is now at large was said to have stabbed a member of a rival gang identified as Aliu Lamidi, 29, on the neck.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died,” the DSP said.

Elkana said in the statement that security had been beefed up around the affected area.

He said that investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court after the police would have concluded its investigations.