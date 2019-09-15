Police arrest 62 alleged political thugs in Niger

Police arrest 62 alleged political thugs in Niger

Sunday, September 15, 2019 4:13 pm


Police:

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 62 political thugs during the just concluded APC party primaries for allegedly attacking innocent residents.

The APC conducted its primary elections for aspirants for the positions of Chairmen and councilors for the forthcoming Nov. 30 council polls in the state.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the State Commissioner of Police, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that the suspects were from five local government areas.

”Paikoro Local Government Area, 44; Rijau Local Government Area, 4; Tafa Local Government Area, 10; Katcha Local Government Area, 2; and Rafi Local Government Area, 2,” the Commissioner said.

He explained that one Toyota vehicle with dangerous weapons, such as machetes, daggers and knives were recovered from some of the suspects.

The Commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court for unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, being in possession of dangerous weapons and for sponsoring thuggery in accordance with the Niger State Anti-Thuggery law.

Usman warned politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, against sponsoring political violence during and after the local government elections in the state.

He said that the command was committed to providing peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of a free, fair and credible elections across the state.

