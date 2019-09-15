Police arrest notorious cultist, rapist in Lagos

Police arrest notorious cultist, rapist in Lagos

Sunday, September 15, 2019 4:44 pm


Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu,

Detectives from Bariga Police Station have arrested one Emmanuel Olatunde (aka “Pastor”), a notorious cultist.

He was arrested in connection with some robbery and murder cases within Bariga Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, on Sunday.

Elkana said that Olatunde, 31, of No 27 Oremenunu Ibafo Street, Bariga is an ex-convict and a member of the ‘Eiye Confraternity’, responsible for terrorizing people in Bariga.

“He is responsible for the murder of one Ahmed Karowi, an Aiye Confraternity Kingpin on Sept. 11, 2019.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to Court,” he said.

Elkana also said that one Innocent Ifunayachi, 34, has been arrested for defiling a 14 year-old-girl in her family house after he laced her food with Indian hemp.

“The suspect, being a friend to the family visited and found the girl eating Indomie.

“While she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.

“She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her,” he said.

Elkana said that Detectives from the Family Support Unit have arrested the suspect who has confessed to the crime.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect will be charged to Court,” he said.

