Police confirm abduction of Sokoto businessman, Sabaru

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:00 pm


Nigerian Policemen

The Sokoto State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of popular Sokoto Businessman, Alhaji Tukur Sabaru, by unknown gunmen.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Muhammad Sadiq, said that the hoodlums raided Sabaru community, a suburb of Sokoto on Monday night and kidnapped the business mogul.

Sadiq said police received distress calls through Kwannawa police station on the incident and a team was dispatched and confronted the gang.

”Investigation revealed that armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked the residence of Sabaru, of Sabaru Village via Dange Shuni Local Government Area.

”Reports gathered that the hoodlums shot sporadically and abducted Sabaru.

”Two women were injured by stray bullets on their arms and they are responding to treatment in the hospital,” Sadiq said.

He said that efforts by Police operatives are on top gear to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

