Police confirm death of ACP Zubairu in Sokoto

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 12:36 am



The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the sudden death of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sulaiman Zubairu on Sunday.

The Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday.

Sadiq said ACP Zabairu was in the state to supervise the screening of candidates for the on-going recruitment into Nigeria Police Force.

“He finished his assignment on Sunday and was planning to depart for Abuja on Monday,’’ he said.

He said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday in Sokoto and prayed that the soul rest in peace. (NAN)

