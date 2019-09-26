Police hunt for assassins of PDP, APC leaders in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Detectives at Homicide Department of the Rivers State Police Command is working round the clock to arrest the assassins behind the murder of Nwozuruaka Anele, a youth leader, and a two time Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alakahia community chapter in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State at about 2 am on Saturday, September 21.

The wife of the slain PDP chieftain, Mrs. Nwozuruaka, said those who came to kill her husband were many, adding that he was killed despite pleadings by her and the children that they should spare his life.

She added that the killers of her husband forced her to lie face down to avoid identifying them before killing him at about 2 a.m midnight.

According to wife of the deceased: “We were sleeping when we noticed some noise at our main door, I woke up, I did not know that my husband had also noticed it and woke up and ran to bathroom, immediately his killers who were in their numbers forced their way in and asked my husband of his ATM card and he told them that it was inside the car outside, he requested that they follow him to the car, but they said no need.

”They dragged him to the parlour, I and my children was pleading, my little daughter pleaded, brother please leave my father alone, there they shot him dead, all I can hear from my husband is ‘mother, I’m gone’.

The immediate elder brother of the victim, Jeffrey Omejuriowhor-Amadi said his brother was killed because of his stands for justice and fairness, just as he called on the government and security agencies to end the incessant killings in parts of the state.

According to him “We just woke up to see the lifeless body of my younger brother, who does not have problem with anyone, he is not a cultist, not a rapist and not also a criminal, we are all surprised, his only problem is his stand against injustice we are really surprised’’

He also called on security operatives and government to do everything possible to arrest the killers of his younger brother and bring to an end the incessant killings in the state.

“We can no longer sleep with our eyes closed in our own state, this thing was not like this before now,” he said in sorrowful tone.’’

The killing of Nwozuruaka Anele comes a month after members of various cult groups in the community came together and denounced membership of cult group and embraced peace.

With the killing of Anele, the fear is that peace might not hold as the youths seem to be defiantly going back to their infamous way of killing, kidnapping and robbing innocent citizens.

It would interesting to know that Alakahia Community is the host to University of Port Harcourt, its teaching hospital and other notable businesses and companies.

On same night, another young man identified as, Anebo Amadi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rumuekini also in Obio-Akpor Local Government was murdered by unknown gunmen who ambushed him in his family house and shot him dead without taking anything from him.

Detectives from the office of the Inspector General of Police have visited the scene of the incident at Alakahia.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, while confirming the killings assured that homicide detectives are already investigating the incidents.