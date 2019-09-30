Police kill ‘Lucifer,’ the most wanted kidnap kingpin in Rivers

Police kill ‘Lucifer,’ the most wanted kidnap kingpin in Rivers

Monday, September 30, 2019 11:29 pm


Allegedly responsible for the hijack of commercial buses on East-West road

…Death triggers wild jubilations in Rundele, Emohua

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Detectives from “Operation Sting” unit of Rivers Police Command have killed Ekweme Brown Ike, aka,  ‘Lucifer’ believed to be the most wanted and most notorious kidnap kingpin in Egamini Rundele, Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this in statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Police spokesperson said the deceased was responsible for all the kidnappings and hijacking of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.

He stated that the entire Rundele community had been thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.

Omoni said that efforts were on to arrest his accomplices, adding that the operation was led by the Commander of Operation Sting, ACP Shem Evans.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Manchester United held by Arsenal as both struggle to shine
    7 mins ago

    Ghanaian groups oppose inclusion of sex education in new school curriculum
    14 mins ago

    BEDC Launches MAP, Set To Install 190,000 Meters In 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    CAN President urges leaders to rescue Nigeria from bitterness
    24 mins ago

    Independence: Ebonyi disburses N24m to widows, elderly
    33 mins ago

    Bayelsa Assembly leadership crisis: Gov. Dickson recognises new Speaker
    1 hour ago

    Kidnappers Demand N6m To Free NSCDC Officials; N20m Ransom For Wife Of NRC’s MD
    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt acquires SPDC’s 45% interest in OML 11