Police kill ‘Lucifer,’ the most wanted kidnap kingpin in Rivers

… Allegedly responsible for the hijack of commercial buses on East-West road

…Death triggers wild jubilations in Rundele, Emohua

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Detectives from “Operation Sting” unit of Rivers Police Command have killed Ekweme Brown Ike, aka, ‘Lucifer’ believed to be the most wanted and most notorious kidnap kingpin in Egamini Rundele, Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this in statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Police spokesperson said the deceased was responsible for all the kidnappings and hijacking of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.

He stated that the entire Rundele community had been thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.

Omoni said that efforts were on to arrest his accomplices, adding that the operation was led by the Commander of Operation Sting, ACP Shem Evans.