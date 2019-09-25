Police kill two suspected kidnappers, destroy camp in Bauchi

The Bauchi State police command said it had killed two suspected kidnappers/ armed robbers, destroyed their camp and recovered series of exhibits in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement Wednesday, signed by its spokesperson, DSP Kamal Abubakar, command said the criminals were killed on Tuesday during an operation aimed at checking the menace of hoodlums in the State.

“On Sept. 24, based on credible intelligence, the Command’s team attached to Operation Puff Adder, in collaboration with Danga security volunteers, trailed some kidnap/armed robbery suspects to their camp in Gali forest, in the said LGA.

“On sighting the Police team, the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but were successfully overpowered.

“Two of the suspects were gunned down, while the rest were believed to have escaped with bullets wounds.

“The suspects were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment but were later certified dead by medical doctor,’’ the command said.

The command also said exhibits recovered during the operation included two AK-47 rifles, 11 rounds of live ammunition and four motorcycles.

It said that the case was under investigation and assured the public that it would not rest in the ongoing operation to rid the state of all forms of crimes.

The command urged the public to provide useful information to the Police and other security agencies on criminals and their hideouts in the State.