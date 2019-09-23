Police nab ‘one chance’ suspect in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officers of the Ogun police Command have arrested one Abiodun Makinde a member of a syndicate which specializes in using vehicles to rob commuters along Sango/Owode Idiroko road part of the State.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press statement said the suspect was arrested following a distress call made by two ladies, Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola who complained that they both boarded a cab from Owode to sango, but on getting to Olokopupo area of Atan ota, two men they met in the car suddenly brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced them to surrender their belongings.

The ladies claim the suspects collected the sum of N37000 and N480000 from each of them as well as their phones after which they were pushed out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained various degree of injuries.

They subsequently found their way to a nearby hospital for treatment, but while coming from the hospital, they sighted and identified Abiodun Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them, hence they raised alarm.

The alarm they raised attracted the DPO Atan ota, SP Abiodun Salau, who was on routine patrol of the area with his men and they raced to the scene where the suspect was arrested with the help of members of the public.

On getting to the station, one woman (name withheld) who had earlier complained of similar incident also identified the suspect as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her on the 12th of September and made away with her pants.

However, the suspect has confessed participating in the two robbery incidents.

The commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to special anti robbery squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.