Police recover 100 assorted guns from militias in Zamfara

Police recover 100 assorted guns from militias in Zamfara

Friday, September 20, 2019 11:11 pm


File photo: guns

The Zamfara Police Command has recovered a total of 100 guns from repentant local militia group members in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo made this disclosure at a news conference held at the Command Headquarters in Gusau on Friday.

The commissioner said even though the weapons consisted of locally made Dane guns, “they are of different calibre and are much of the imitation of AK 47, RPG, LMC and other sophisticated weapons that are of mass destruction.

“The number of the guns surrendered is also just the beginning of what to expect as the disarmament process progresses,” he explained.

Similarly, the CP said, the command had received a total of 49 sophisticated weapons mostly AK 47s from repentant bandits, who has terrorised the state for about a decade.

The police boss said some of the militia group members renounced their criminal ways following peace and reconciliation initiatives set up by Gov. Bello Matawalle about four months ago.

He said the weapons, which were surrendered between July 25 and September 5, followed the support given to the security agencies, especially the police in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FG slams treason, money laundering charges on Sowore
    1 hour ago

    CBN backs FG’s plan yo increase VAT
    2 hours ago

    Tanker truck laden with diesel fell off Otedola bridge
    2 hours ago

    “I took N52,000 from account of first girl I killed in Lagos” – Suspected serial killer
    2 hours ago

    Why I am pursuing judicial option for my mandate — Atiku
    3 hours ago

    UNDP releases $30m to Nigeria for humanitarian crisis in North East
    4 hours ago

    Makinde Redeems Pledge of N500, 000 Bursary to Law School Students
    5 hours ago

    Fowler and Presidency’s Plot To Northernise Federal Inland Revenue Service