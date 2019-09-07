Police recruitment: Successful candidates begin medical screening Sept. 9

Saturday, September 7, 2019 3:53 pm


File: The police on duty

The Kaduna State Police Command, says successful candidates for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force will undergo medical screening between Sept. 9 and 14, at all zonal Police headquarters.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna.

“The command wishes to inform the general public, particularly successful candidates, who passed the recent Police recruitment aptitude test that, there is going to be Medical Screening Exercise nationwide.

“It is scheduled to take place between Sept. 9 and 14 at all Police zonal headquarters simultaneously.

“Kaduna State indigenes who were successful, should be in Abuja for their medical screening at Zone 7 Headquarters.’’

Sabo said the candidates were to appear at the screening centres in white round neck T-shirt, white shorts and white Canvass.

He said they were also to report at the venues at 7:00 a.m., with original print-out of their Guarantor’s Form, Acknowledgement Letters and two white background recent passport sized photographs.

“Candidates who are yet to see their Names can equally check on the Nigeria Police recruitment portal (www.recruitment.npf.gov.ng) as released by Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Members of the general public who are not part of the exercise are hereby advised to stay clear of the screening venue as stringent measures have been put in place to deal with such people,’’ he said.

According to Sabo, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Ali Janga, enjoins the good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses as the Command is doing everything possible to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens.

