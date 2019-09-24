President Buhari approves redeployment of 2 Ministers

President Buhari approves redeployment of 2 Ministers

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 6:43 pm


• President Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State

Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Basset, Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

Bassey said Sen.Tayo Alasoadura has been directed to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, ” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    P&ID: Buhari alerts world leaders on attempts to cheat Nigeria billions of dollars
    30 mins ago

    Illegal deductions: FIRS to refund $2m, others to General Electric
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria tackling corruption head- on, says Buhari at the UN
    1 hour ago

    UNGA presidency: Nigeria will not disappoint world, Buhari assures
    2 hours ago

    Rwandan president’s rival worried after second aide killed this year
    2 hours ago

    Alleged coup plot: 3 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Ghana
    2 hours ago

    Death of 36 cows by lightning in Ondo village: Science and myth of the matter!
    2 hours ago

    Trump assails open-border activists