Pupils at Cvhub exhibits over 40 mobile games

Thirty one pupils at the Computer Village (Cvhub) on Tuesday exhibited over 40 mobile games they developed as part of the training at the Bootcamp coding at the hub in Ikeja.

The pupils also visited an orphanage, Bab-Es-Salam Home in Ikeja with provisions, food items and shared their knowledge on coding with the children at the home.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 31 pupils started Bootcamp coding at the CVhub on Aug. 5.

The Chief Executive Officer, Cvhub, Mr Austin Agbakor, said that the pupils had shown tremendous zeal to learn programming, code language and developed games.

Agbakor said that the mobile games the pupils were able to develop had broadened their creative thinking.

According to him, any child that is able to develop software or mobile game, write a programming language, would definitely excel in his or her academic pursuit.

He said that with further training, the pupils would be able to develop games that would be put up for purchase on Google store.

“The children also visited the Orphanage home with their works and shared experiences and knowledge with the children at the home.

“The visit is to expose the children to the realities of life and also practice what they have learnt at the bootcamp by teaching the children at the shelter.

“It was also initiated to mark my birthday which was on Aug. 25, ‘’ he said.

An Instructor, Joy Olasogba, said that the children had shown healthy appetite for technology through the quick way they were able to grasp coding language within a short period.

Olasogba said that the bootcamp coding was better than the usual school summer coaching as it had opportunity for more improvement outside school works.

According to her, the bootcamp made learning fun for the children.

A 10-year-old pupil, Evans Ajiboye, said that he had built an interactive mobile game, car race and a ping pong game.

Ajiboye said that developing mobile game had improved his cynical thinking and hope to apply it to his academic work as schools resume on Sept. 9.

Also speaking with NAN at the exhibition,11-year-old Egeolu Destiny, said that he developed a shooting game.

Egeolu said that aside from developing mobile games, he also learnt programme and coding.

According to him, the coding had improved his creativity and will help him perform better in school.

NAN reports that the mobile games on exhibition were animation, interactive act, music, car race, shooting game, ghost attack and many other games.