RCCG Loses top pastor, Elijah O. Daramola

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the transition to glory of the Assistant General Overseer in Charge of Doctrines, Pastor Elijah .o. Daramola at the age of 67.

Pastor Elijah Daramola who was a member of the Governing Council of the Mission, passed on in the early hours of Sunday 22 September 2019 after a brief illness.

He was the Pastor in Charge of Region 10, FCT from where he moved to Southern Africa Region 2 based in South Africa. In 2018, he was transferred back to Nigeria and became the Assistant General Overseer supervising the South East and South – South Regions in addition to being the Pastor in Charge of Region 6 based in Enugu.

Pastor Daramola is survived by his wife, Pastor Margaret Daramola and children.