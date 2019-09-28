Re-opening of OML-25: SPDC, BelemaOil commend FG

Re-opening of OML-25: SPDC, BelemaOil commend FG

Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:08 pm


The OML 25 Flowstation: Now, reopened

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Belemaoil Producing Limited, have lauded the Federal Government for a peaceful resolution for operations to commence at OML-25.

Mr Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of SPDC Nigeria stated this at Belema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, during a joint visit to OML-25 host communities with a Federal Government delegation.

Okunbor said SPDC was happy to be back to the facility for operations to commence after two long years of discussions.

“A lot of credit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari for bringing SPDC and Belemaoil together.

“SPDC is in support of what the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC GMD have said to bring peace to the host communities.

“It is absolutely important for peace to return because in the absence of peace, we will be where we are and nothing will be achieved,” he said.

According to Okunbor, no party is benefiting from the peace that is not found because even Belemaoil, a unit partner is not benefiting.

“So, it was in that spirit that we decided that it was important to sit together and find a way out of the impasse.

“I am very grateful to God that we have found that meeting point for us to work together with Belemaoil and the host communities,” he said.

The SPDC MD said that they had impressed it on Belemaoil to treat everybody well no matter what must have transpired in the course of the challenge.

“The President of Belemaoil should ensure that all sections of the host communities are carried along, and he gave us that commitment.

“So, it is very important that we don’t keep generating more and more crisis because at the end, we are all one for one purpose,” he added.

Mr Tein Jack-Rich, President of Belemaoil commended the federal government for achieving a far reaching reconciliation among the stakeholders of OML-25.

Jack-Rich pledged to carry everybody along no matter the position the parties took.

“Belemaoil will not treat anyone unduly because we need peace to develop the area and put an end to agitations,” he said.

NAN reports that women from Belema, Offoin-ama and Ngeje communities in Akuku-Toru LGA, hosting OML-25 shutdown the facility over SPDC’s failure to develop the area. (NAN)

OAS/MNA

Edited by Maureen Atuonwu
====

 

Posted in Niger Delta, Oil & Gas

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Five RRS operatives arrested over alleged extortion of N5, 000
    45 mins ago

    Nigeria re-elected into ICAO Council
    1 hour ago

    Extortion: 5 RRS operatives arrested
    2 hours ago

    Kano govt. lauds residents on monthly sanitation
    2 hours ago

    FCE Okene introduces new courses
    2 hours ago

    Ondo to promote girl-child education
    2 hours ago

    12,386 Candidates Pass UI Post-UTME
    3 hours ago

    FRSC, Auto Globe Set To Reward Professional Drivers