Real Madrid Academy: Banham boys thrash Spanish opponent 9-0

In continuation of their training programme at the Real Madrid Academy in Spain, the players of Banham Model School Port Harcourt, Wednesday evening defeated their opponents from club Deportivo Avance 9- nil in a friendly match organized to further assess their skills and understanding of the game.

The performance of the boys drew admiration from the coaches and parents of their opponents who in spite of the heavy defeat suffered by their team applauded the boys from Nigeria.

After several days of tutelage at the Real Madrid Academy the boys from Banham Model School Port Harcourt on Wednesday evening had a rare opportunity of venturing outside their training camp.

But the drive outside the city of Madrid was to engage them in another training exercise.

With the coaches of both sides watching closely, the emphasis wasn’t much about winning, but more about the practicalities of the game as well as the ability of the boys to work together.

The Nigerian boys dominated their Spanish opponents right from the first blast of the whistle as they comfortably enjoyed possession of the ball throughout the match, they were quick and clever on the ball, there were of course, moments of individual brilliance.

Their dominance was clearly reflected in the 9 nil score line against their Spanish counterparts

Still smarting in defeat, this parent could not help but applaud the skills of the boys from Rivers State, but the boys say they not carried away by their victory.