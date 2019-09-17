Rehabilitation and Maintenance of All State Roads Are Paramount – Oyo Govt.

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

All State roads in Oyo State would be rehabilitated and maintained by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde for easy flow of vehicular traffic and transportation of goods and farm produce in and around the State.

The Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSROMA, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi gave this hint on Tuesday September 17, 2019 in Ibadan after the first management meeting held in his office.

According Akinlabi, the present administration was poised to ensure good road networks across the state, noting that rehabilitation of roads within the state would commence in the shortest period as it was one of the major priority of the state governor to make all state roads passable and well maintained.

He said, “Governor Seyi Makinde has the interest of the common people of this state in mind, hence the need to start the rehabilitation of the roads while we also maintain those in fairly good conditions so they will not degenerate. We promise our people to expect work in earnest. This government will not spare anything to make life comfortable for the residents of the State and good roads are important to other areas of government inputs like health, agriculture, lands and housing and even education”.

He charged the management and staff of the agency to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties, while soliciting their support and cooperation for the success of the state government.

In her remarks, the General Manager, OYSROMA, Engr. Oduola Aderonke Modinat pledged the support and cooperation of the management and the entire staff of the agency and prayed for a successful tenure of office of the Chairman