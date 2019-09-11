Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina

Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:20 pm


Governor Masari of Katsina State

No fewer than 10 women including a 4-year-old baby have been released by repentant bandits in Katsina State, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The state government is currently engaged in dialogue with bandits terrorising the state in order to restore peace and normalcy to the affected areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims regained their freedom few hours after the government released seven bandits who were in detention.

A statement issued by Mr Abdullahi Yar’adua, the Director Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, said those released were kidnapped two weeks ago from Shimfida village in Jibia local government area.

Gov Aminu Masari has in the last one week, been meeting  with the bandits to broker agreement for lasting peace in the state.

Part of the agreement reached was for exchange of captives, of which five people abducted by the bandits were released on Tuesday followed by the release of seven bandits in government detention.

The LGAs suffering from the activities of bandits are Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibiya

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    The September 10th Oye-Ekiti Incident: Setting the Record Straight
    3 hours ago

    Fake police commissioner dupes Senator
    3 hours ago

    Breaking News: Fire Guts NNPC Depot at Apata, Ibadan
    3 hours ago

    Makinde pledges support to Tech-U
    4 hours ago

    Tribunal judgement: Okorocha felicitates with Buhari
    4 hours ago

    Oyo Partners NOA, INEC to Strengthen Democracy
    4 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari floors Atiku at Tribunal
    6 hours ago

    Tribunal says results of 2019 election not transmitted into a server