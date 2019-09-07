Rivers APC gets caretaker committee, timetable for congresses

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC has appointed a 5-member executive caretaker committee for the crisis- ridden Rivers State chapter of the party.

The caretaker committee which will be chaired by Barr. Isaac Abott Ogbobula.

Other members are: Mr. Friday Kinika Owhor, Mrs. Beatrice Amobi, Prince Abolo Stephen and Mr. Baridon Badom (Secretary).

APC NWC has also published Notice/Timetable for congresses to choose party executives from the wards to the state level across Rivers.

In a press statement signed by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, APC, the party approved the schedule of activities/timetable for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers as follows:

*Tuesday 17th September, 2019 – Ward Congresses

*Wednesday 18th – Friday 20th September, 2019 – Appeals arising from Ward Congresses

*Saturday 21st September, 2019 – LGA Congresses

*Monday 23rd – Wednesday 25th September, 2019 – Appeals arising from State Congresses

*Saturday 28th September, 2019 – State Congresses

*Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 – Appeals arising from State Congresses.