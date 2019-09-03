Rivers Govt sponsored pupils begin training in Real Madrid Academy

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

In line with the commitment of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to groom a new generation of International football stars, players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, on Monday September 1, commenced their historic training at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, Spain.

According to Simeon Nwakaudu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, the players who arrived Spain in the early hours of Monday, moved to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid later in the evening, where they received official briefing from officials of the academy.

The officials took the players on a tour of facilities at the Academy before they were guided on few exercises by the technical staff of the academy.

The boys later met with some students of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Madrid to familiarise themselves with others in the Academy.

Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, Master Kingdom Tamuno thanked the Rivers State Governor for sponsoring them on the training tour to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid.

He assured the Rivers State Governor that they would maximise the opportunity to train at one of the best Football Academy in the world.