Sanwo-Olu resuscitates Parastatals Monitoring Office

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the resuscitation of the Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO) to ensure efficient and effective operations.

According to a circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu also re-designated his Political and Legislative Affairs aide, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, as its new Special Adviser.

He said that the re-designation and redeployment of Ayantayo, a journalist, crime and fiction writer turned politician, took immediate effect.

According to him, PMO among other duties, is saddled with the mandate of ensuring that state parastatals are managed and run in accordance with administrative guidelines.

“The Office is expected to routinely monitor the execution of capital projects of all parastatals and government-owned companies based on identified Key Performance Indicators (KPI), to ensure that the set targets are achieved.

“In addition, PMO among several other duties is also responsible for advising the government on the need to streamline the mandates of some agencies, in a bid to ensure improved efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

PMO, which had been in existence since 1984, became moribund during the last administration in the state before its re-establishment by the present administration.

Sanwo-Olu said that the re-establishment of the office would further harmonise the activities of the various parastatals and also align their operations to conform with the vision and policy thrust of the state government.