Sanwo-Olu’s First 100 Days: LASG earmarks N4bn to empower Lagosians

The Lagos State Government (LASG) says it has set aside N4 billion as grant to empower Lagosians with ingenious business ideas as part of activities to mark Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first 100 days in office.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Tuesday at Alausa, during a media briefing on Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s first 100 Days in office and beyond in office.

Omotoso said that the grant was under the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Initiative aimed at promoting ingenious business ideas.

He said that 600 people were already billed to benefit from the initiative, which was in collaboration with Access Bank Plc.

”In line with its philosophy of giving opportunities to women, 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of the initiative will be women.

”Also, about 1,700 people have been shortlisted to benefit from a World Bank assisted Agricultural programme, and each of the beneficiaries will receive the sum of N2million,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Bank assisted Agricultural programme will amount to N3.4 billion for 1,700 people.

He said that the first 100 days of any elected public official would always represent a significant milestone.

He said this was because it was the foundational period when solid socio-political and economic frameworks upon which the future destinies of the people hung would have been put in place.

Omotoso said that the administration recognised from the outset the need to capitalise on its political capital and make things happen quickly.

According to him, the administration has solemnly pledged to serve the people and is committed to advance the social and economic progress of the state and its people, regardless of faith, social class, or origin of birth.

”The most visible impact of the course of action this administration has taken so far in respect of the environment is the disappearance of heaps of garbage on major streets and highways across the state.

”We wish to report that in order to validate the Executive Order on Environmental and Sanitation Matters, the government has taken a bold decision to expand Olusosun Dump Site to 42 acres to accommodate more waste and ensure that trucks can have a quicker turnaround time.

”As I speak, the building under construction at the entrance of the Olusosun dumpsite is ready and it will be inaugurated (commissioned) on Wednesday, Sept. 4 by Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

”It will be used as a place to train and retrain the staff and create more jobs for the people, such that the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will be further strengthened to collect recyclable materials.

”In the same vein, LAWMA has begun a Lagos at 4 a.m., programme that is aimed at stemming the tide of indiscriminate waste disposal across the metropolis.

”Also, the agency has acquired a briquette facility, which can process about 1,700 kg of sawdust per hour in Agbowa (Ikorodu division),” he said.

The commissioner said that in order to sustain the current environmental regeneration momentum, the Lagos State Blue Box Recycling at the Simpson Transfer Loading Station, Lagos Island, would be inaugurated ( commissioned) on Sept. 5.

He said that a block of 14 classrooms donated to the state government by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Tabernacle of David Parish, Alaguntan Village, Ajah, was inaugurated (commissioned) on Sept. 3.

Omotoso said that this was particularly noteworthy because it reflected the administration’s commitment to partnering with all segments of the society for the progress of the state.

He said that some days ago, the ”Healthy Bee Project”, a collaborative effort between the State Government and an NGO, BOSKOH Lagos Healthcare Mission International (HMI), came to an end.

According to him, the four-week programme, which was aimed at addressing the lack of adequate medical care among citizens of the state, attended to critical medical needs of no fewer than 25,000 Lagosians.

”The administration has also demonstrated an unwavering resolve to meet the housing needs of the people. It is no longer a secret that more than any other states in Nigeria, Lagos experiences a huge and increasing demand for housing.

”As part of its strategic efforts to frontally address this huge challenge, the Alhaji Lateef Jakande Garden; Igando, is slated for inauguration ( commissioning) on Sept. 4.

”In the weeks and months ahead, Lagosians should look ahead for more of such from their people-focused government,” he said.

The commissioner said that in furtherance of the plans to promote public security, the governor would on Sept. 5 be inaugurating (commissioning) 120 patrol vehicles and 35 motorcycles for use by the Security Operatives .