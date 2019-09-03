Saudi offers scholarship to 424 Nigerians annually -official

The Government of Saudi Arabia is offering 424 University scholarship slots to Nigerian students annually, an official has disclosed.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano.

He was speaking at a two-day Stakeholders Summit on Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education in Kano State.

Bostaji said the beneficiaries were selected from different states of the federation to study in various academic fields for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

He noted that the introduction of free and compulsory basic and secondary education would promote the education sector in Kano State.

“No doubt this conference is necessary and important because it will have a positive impact, not only on the good people of Kano State, but also on all the people of Nigeria.

“It will also help in putting an end to the negative behaviour that comes from youths in the society because of lack of education,“ he said.

The Ambassador also used the occasion to commend the Kano State Government’s initiative of remodelling the traditional Almajiri school system of education.

He expressed the hope that the conference would come up with the expected recommendations so as to achieve the desired objective.

The event which attracted various key stakeholders from within and outside the state, has the theme: Fundamentals of Free and Compulsory Education.